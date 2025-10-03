Assam CM pledges justice for Zubeen Garg as a national responsibility, says BJP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi said that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally overseeing the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s case in accordance with public’s expectation of justice. “The Chief Minister has taken Zubeen Garg’s justice as a solemn national duty,” Gogoi stated, adding that the process will be conducted with “complete accuracy, integrity, and fairness.”

The BJP spokesperson said that no one would be allowed to stand above the law. “The guilty must not escape punished. Until justice is delivered, neither the government nor the party will rest,” he asserted.

Urging citizens to keep faith in the legal process, Gogoi called on the people of Assam to maintain peace and distance themselves from any force attempting to disrupt the investigation. He also expressed gratitude for the public’s unwavering trust in the Chief Minister.

