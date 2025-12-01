Assam CM practising divide and rule over ST status: Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday accused Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma of creating a fresh conflict between the six proposed indigenous communities and the existing Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups of the state.

In a statement on his X handle, Gogoi said, “Indian National Congress has supported the claim that 6 indigenous communities of Assam must be declared as ST without affecting the rights and privileges of the existing ST communities. To this end we passed an assembly resolution during the last Congress government.”

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while bringing a report to grant category wise ST status has been unable to show that the rights of the existing ST communities remain intact.”

Gogoi further asserted that as an indigenous community we want the best for our tribal brothers and sisters. But it seems that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is stoking another conflict between 6 indigenous communities and the scheduled tribes of Assam.

“This is typical divide and rule politics. The British colonial power practiced this politics and now Himanta Biswa Sarma is doing the same. People of Assam are fed up of this politics and will not wait for too long. We want to live in harmony as a strong united Bor Axom,” Gogoi added.

