Assam CM Reviews AIIMS Guwahati, New Cricket Stadium and Urban Infrastructure in Amingaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inspected the progress of major healthcare, sports and urban infrastructure projects in and around Amingaon, including AIIMS Guwahati at Changsari, a 20,000-seater international-standard cricket stadium and a proposed multi-level car parking facility.

Sarma first visited AIIMS Guwahati at Changsari and reviewed medical services, infrastructure and ongoing activities. He interacted with doctors, officers and healthcare personnel and took stock of the services being provided to patients.

The Chief Minister discussed measures to strengthen patient-centric healthcare with AIIMS Guwahati Executive Director Prof Dr Ashok Puranik. He stressed the need to expand the institution's capacity and ensure accessible, quality healthcare with adequate facilities and amenities.

Sarma later inspected the international-standard cricket stadium under construction at Amingaon and reviewed its progress and associated infrastructure. The stadium forms part of a wider sports infrastructure ecosystem that includes the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton and a High-Performance Swimming Centre.

He also inspected the proposed multi-level car parking facility near the Integrated District Commissioner's Office, Kamrup, and the cricket stadium. He reviewed arrangements for parking, traffic management, connectivity and other supporting infrastructure for the developing sports complex.

Sarma directed officials to ensure close coordination among agencies involved in the projects and called for integrated planning of parking, traffic movement, connectivity and supporting facilities. He also directed that the projects be completed within stipulated timelines while maintaining quality standards.

MLA Diganta Kalita, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra and other senior officials were present during the inspection.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma vows to develop Madhupur Satra as key spiritual tourism hub