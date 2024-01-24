Assam: CM SVC looks into passport entries of Sukanya Bora

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The officials from the Chief Minister’s (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) have uncovered details of international trips made by arrested ACS officer Sukanya Borah as a part of the ongoing investigation regarding disproportionate assets despite the official not revealing her passport details. The officials found that she had travelled to Thailand in 2016 while she was posted in Morigaon.

The officials from CM SVC have also written to the private airline which she had taken for the trip for details regarding her co-passengers or any other key information. The officials are also looking into the details if she had taken the necessary permissions from the home department regarding international travel.

Tainted ACS officer Sukanya Borah, is now lodged in Central Jail, Guwahati. She is the owner of property worth around Rs 15 crore which exceeded around 1200% of her known sources of income, as revealed in the course of the investigation by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell. She is likely to possess property of even greater value, either in the name of close family members or associates, but she has not disclosed details of such properties during interrogation by the CM’s SVC. Further investigations have exposed the true extent of her corruption. Permission has been granted by the court to the agency to interrogate her within the confines of the jail itself.