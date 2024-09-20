Assam: College Principal of Hamidabad College of South Salmara Arrested for Embezzling Money

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) arrested the Principal of Hamidabad College of South Salmara, Shahadot Ali, on Wednesday for embezzling money. Shahadot Ali was arrested from Adabari, hiding in the Sijubari area of Hatigaon.

Shahadot Ali originally hails from Dhubri. He has been running away from the police since August 23, 2024, after the filing of the complaint. He has been accused of embezzling around Rs 70 lakh funds of the Hamidabad College, and in this regard, a complaint was filed against him at CM’s SVC in August 2024. CM’s SVC has registered a case (9/24) against him. Allegations have surfaced that around Rs 70 lakh was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing various materials.

Shahadot Ali has been further accused of preparing fake bills and misappropriating the college funds. The complaint alleges that he prepared fake bills using counterfeit signatures.

Earlier, Shahadt Ali had requested anticipatory bail from the High Court, which was rejected.

