Assam: Colour coding tapes on city buses to help passengers identify routes in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: In order to help commuters identify the buses that run on their desired routes, all city buses in Guwahati will now have colour-coded tapes. This practice has already been initiated in the city as per the orders of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Kamrup Metropolitan.

As per the notification, a total of 15 city bus routes will have to add these strips, out of which six operate within the city, while the remaining nine connect nearby hubs or are outside the city area.

The following are the details of the six routes within the city: Route number 23, starting from Khanapara and ending at Dharapur, will have a top strip of red and a bottom strip of blue. Route 33 from Kahilipara to Amingaon will have violet and brown strips. Route 34 from Notaboma to Amingoan will have yellow and brown strips. Route 36 from Basistha Temple to Dharapur (via Paltan Bazar) will have orange and blue stripes. Route 38 from Narengi to Dharapur will have green and blue stripes, and Route 39 from Panjabari to Dharapur will have pink and blue stripes.

The following are the details of the six routes within the city: Route number 8 Khanapara-Jalukbari, Route 31 Khanapara-Dharapur, Route 40 Khanapara-Hajo, Route 41 Khanapara-Suwalkuch, Route 42 Khanapara-Chhaygaon, Route 43 Khetri-AIIMS, Route 44 Byrnihat-AIIMS, Route 47 Khanapara-Chandrapur (via VIP Road), and Route 48 Azara-AIIMS will have a black top strip and a white bottom strip.

