Assam: Congress demands full implementation of Biplab Sarma panel recommendations

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has called on the government to fully implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, including introducing the Inner Line Permit (ILP). APCC also demanded the inclusion of the ST status for the six communities and sealing of the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

Addressing the media, APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “After the Assam Accord, the most debated subject in the state was the implementation of Clause 6 and Clause 5 of the Accord. But, by enforcing CAA in the state, the government has spoilt Clause 5 of the Assam Accord. On the other hand, the Union Home Ministry formed a committee in July 2019 led by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma to draft a report for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The committee had sought time from the Home Ministry to submit its report in February 2020, but the Home Ministry refused to give time, and the committee finally submitted its report to former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.”

“In the recent Lakhimpur cabinet meeting, the government decided to implement 57 out of 67 recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma committee. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced this. The Chief Minister also said that he will inform the cabinet’s decision to the central government. As the implementation of the recommendations of Biplab Sarma falls under the Union Home Ministry, so what directions are given from the central government regarding the state cabinet decision to implement the 57 recommendations?” Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

Borah also said, “What will be the government’s decision for the other 10 key recommendations? We think all 67 recommendations are important, and the remaining 10 recommendations are also very important. We demand the Chief Minister to implement all recommendations given by the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma committee.”

“In the 10 other recommendations, one of the most important recommendations is ILP. What is the position of the Assam government regarding the ILP? In the Indo-Bangladesh Border of the Karimganj district, 4.5 km, is still open. What is the government’s decision regarding this, and what have they decided with the Bangladesh government for sealing the Indo-Bangladesh border? Regarding the formation of the Upper House, reservation in Assam Assembly, and reservation in Parliament, what decision has been taken by the government?” Borah questioned.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, the president of the APCC said that the Chief Minister and the BJP government do not want to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

“To cover up the other corruption issues, the Chief Minister is now talking about implementation of the recommendations of the Justice (Retd) Biplab Sarma Committee. Ahead of 2026 assembly polls in the state, they are trying to take up this as an issue. But Congress will continue its fight for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord,” Borah said.

Addressing the media, the leader of the opposition party of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, asked the state BJP leadership to hand over the Biplab Sarma committee report to the BJP’s national president, J.P. Nadda, for giving it to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that the recommendations of the committee to execute all the clauses of the Assam Accord can be implemented by the Union Home Ministry as he does not fall under the ambit of the state government.

Also Read: Assam: Sonapur tense as locals stop Congress from visiting spot (sentinelassam.com)