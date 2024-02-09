Assam: Congress’ ‘Jay Jawan’ Campaign Underway

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Congress has taken out a countrywide Jay Jawan campaign. The drive that started on February 1 will have three phases.

AICC spokesperson Alok Sharma told newsmen at Rajiv Bhawan today, “The Indian National Congress (INC) will ensure ‘Yuva Nyay’ through a nationwide campaign, ‘Jay Jawan: Anyay Ke Virudh Nyay Ka Yudh’ launched by Rahul Gandhi in Bihar on January 31. The campaign highlights the plight of 1.5 lakh young men and women aspirants who were accepted into our three glorious armed services—the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force—in a regular recruitment drive between 2019 and 2022 after passing the rigorous selection process but were denied recruitment as the government suddenly imposed the Agnipath Scheme on the Armed Forces.

He said, “The ‘Jay Jawan’ campaign has two important demands: (i) return the jobs that were cruelly snatched away from the 1.5 young men and women when the Agnipath Scheme was introduced, and (ii) reinstatement of the previous recruitment system for the Armed Forces.”

He said, “The nationwide ‘Jay Jawan’ campaign is being organised in three phases and will run until March 20. Phase 1 is the mass contact. It is to reach 30 lakh families from February 1 to February 28.”

Sharma said phase 2 is Satyagraha, to reach out to as many youths and their families as possible, gather information, and engage them by making them aware of the ongoing campaign. “It will continue from March 5 to March 10,” he said.

Phase 3, Nyay Yatra, according to Sharma, is to carry out a padayatra up to 50 kilometres in all the districts from March 17 to March 20.

