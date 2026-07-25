Assam: Congress MLAs to visit flood-hit districts today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress Legislature Party (ACLP) has constituted three teams of party MLAs to visit the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo on Friday to assess the ground situation and submit detailed reports.

ACLP leader Wazed Ali Choudhury has directed the MLAs concerned to visit their assigned districts, assess the prevailing flood situation, interact with affected residents and submit detailed reports. The reports will be used to determine the party’s further course of action and relief initiatives.

According to the order, the Sivasagar team will be led by Wazed Ali Choudhury and comprise Aftab Uddin Mollah, Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, Baby Begum and Aminur Rashid Choudhury.

The Jorhat team will be led by Nurul Huda, with Abdur Rahim Ahmed, Dr Asif Md Nazar, Tanzil Hussain, Nurul Islam and Ashraful Islam Sheikh as members.

The Charaideo team will be led by ACLP Deputy Leader Dr Joy Prakash Das and include Abul Kalam Rashid Alam, Jubair Anam Mazumder, Jakaria Ahmed and Mohibur Rohman.

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