Assam Consumer Body Slams 2026–27 Electricity Tariff, Demands 125 Free Units for Poor

The All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA) has come out strongly against the electricity tariff structure announced for the 2026–27 financial year, saying it offers consumers no tangible benefit despite the state government earning significant profits from power charges in the previous year.
AAECA convenors Ajay Acharya and Hillol Bhattacharya said that while the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) chose not to raise tariffs — a move attributed to public protests and objections — simply holding rates steady falls well short of what consumers deserve.
Also Read: Assam: AAECA demands 125 units free power, tariff cut
The association alleged that the Government of Assam earned a profit of approximately Rs 400 crore through electricity tariffs in the last financial year, suggesting that consumers were overcharged.
"Given this situation, the government should have reduced the tariff this year. Instead, it has simply retained the previous rates," the AAECA statement said.
The association's position is that a profit of this scale should have triggered a reduction in consumer rates, not a status quo decision.
AAECA also took aim at the state government for failing to introduce free electricity schemes of the kind already in place in other states. Both Bihar and Delhi provide a certain number of free electricity units to domestic consumers each month, and the association questioned why Assam has not followed suit.
The body has renewed its demand that the Assam government provide 125 units of electricity free of cost per month to poor domestic consumers across the state.
AAECA leaders said such a measure would provide meaningful relief to economically weaker households that are already struggling with rising everyday costs.