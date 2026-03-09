Assam Consumer Body Slams 2026–27 Electricity Tariff, Demands 125 Free Units for Poor

The All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA) has come out strongly against the electricity tariff structure announced for the 2026–27 financial year, saying it offers consumers no tangible benefit despite the state government earning significant profits from power charges in the previous year.

AAECA convenors Ajay Acharya and Hillol Bhattacharya said that while the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) chose not to raise tariffs — a move attributed to public protests and objections — simply holding rates steady falls well short of what consumers deserve.

