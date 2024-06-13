Assam: Coordinated efforts to implement exit strategy for paddy value chain stressed

Guwahati: The exit strategy meeting of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) for the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) was held on June 12 at Guwahati, highlighting the significant advancements and future strategies for sustaining the project's impacts in Assam. Ms. Aruna Rajoria, Commissioner and Secretary and Agriculture Production Commissioner, Government of Assam, emphasised the importance of integrating government schemes to ensure the continuation and sustainability of the technologies and practices introduced by IRRI in Assam under APART. She stressed the critical need for collaboration between the state government, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), other state agencies, and IRRI to maintain the momentum of technology adoption.

Dr. Sudhanshu Singh, Director, IRRI South Asia Regional Centre, presented a detailed overview of the project's impact, stating that Assam has experienced a remarkable increase in rice productivity in the demonstration plots under APART. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of IRRI-supported technologies in enhancing agricultural output and efficiency.

Dr. Sanjay Chetia, Director of Research, AAU, spoke on the transformative effect of IRRI-supported technologies on the rice value chain in Assam. He noted that the comprehensive approach taken by IRRI and AAU has not only increased productivity but also improved the overall value chain, benefiting farmers and other stakeholders.

The meeting featured addresses by several senior officials, including Mr. Virendra Mittal, State Project Director of the ARIAS Society; Mr. Tej Prasad Bhusal, Chief Executive Officer of the Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board; Dr. Madhuram Patiri, Director of the Assam Seed and Organic Certification Agency (ASOCA); Dr. Rupam Borgohain, Principal Scientist, AAU; and Dr. R.P. Singh from the Assam Seed Corporation Limited. Their discussions focused on the practical aspects of implementing the exit strategy and ensuring the sustained and scaled-up benefits of the APART project.

Mr. Baljeet Singh, Market Analyst and Operations Specialist, ARIAS Society, anchored the event. The meeting saw participation from scientists from AAU and IRRI, officials from the Department of Agriculture, the ARIAS Society, ASOCA, and Assam Seed Corporation Limited. The discussion emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to implement the exit strategy effectively. This meeting marks a significant milestone in the journey towards agricultural transformation in Assam, demonstrating the power of innovative technologies and collaborative efforts in driving progress and development.

