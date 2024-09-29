Assam: Cotton University Hosts 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave

GUWAHATI: The 3rd India-Japan Education Conclave was hosted by Cotton University on Saturday. The event was organised by the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC) and Capacity Building Centre (CBC), Cotton University, in association with Vivekananda Kendra at the KBR Auditorium of the varsity. The conclave brought together educationists, policymakers, and industry representatives from India and Japan to discuss and strengthen bilateral educational ties. The event was attended by students in large numbers.

The conclave began with Sado, the traditional Japanese tea ceremony. The inaugural event was graced by Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Govt. of India Kiren Rijiju as the chief guest, Minister of Education, Govt. of Assam Dr. Ranoj Pegu as the guest of honour, Jiro Kodera from the Embassy of Japan in India, President of IJBC Siddharth Deshmukh, and Vice Chancellor of Cotton University Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka on the dais.

During his address, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasised that cultural exchange is the bridge to mutual understanding. Sharing anecdotes from his travels to Japan, he added that learning the Japanese language and understanding their rich culture can transform the youth and equip them with tools to thrive in an interconnected world.

State Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, in his address, highlighted the similarities between the two nations, especially the Northeast region, in terms of culture, food habits, and hospitality. He urged students to consider Japan, calling it a comfortable choice of location for higher education and job opportunities.

While the president of the Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC), Siddharth Deshmukh, set the context of the conclave, Vice Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof. Ramesh Ch. Deka, delivered the keynote address. The welcome address was delivered by Director of the Capacity Building Centre, Cotton University, Dr. Sangeeta Barthakur. She highlighted the initiatives taken by CBC in fostering India-Japan associations till date.

Technical sessions were conducted after the end of the inaugural event. This included sessions on Japanese language and education in northeast India, panel discussion on careers in Japan, education opportunities in Japan, calligraphy demo, etc.

The event focused on exploring opportunities for collaboration in various educational domains, including higher education, research, and vocational training. Participants discussed potential partnerships between Japanese and North Eastern Indian educational institutions, student exchange programs, and joint research initiatives. Apart from students, faculty members, and officials of Cotton University, vice chancellors and faculty members of other institutions were also present on the occasion, stated a press release.

