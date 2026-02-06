Assam: Customs Seize Elephant Tusks in Darrang District

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Anti-Smuggling Unit of the Customs Division, Guwahati, foiled an attempted wildlife trafficking operation and seized four pieces of elephant tusk weighing 9.60 kilograms during a search at Hazarikapara in Sipajhar, Darrang district. The operation was launched following specific intelligence that an individual was in possession of elephant tusks and attempting to find buyers. Acting on the input, customs officers conducted a search at a residential premise and recovered the contraband wildlife items. The seized tusks were taken into custody under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The seized items along with the apprehended individuals were handed over to the jurisdictional Forest.

Also read: Assam: Sonitpur Police nabs five elephant tusk smugglers