Assam: Cyber Police Station prevents money loss through cyber fraud in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station acted promptly to prevent the loss of one tranche of money accounting for Rs 28,52,000 after one victim from Rehabari fell prey to cyber fraud, losing Rs 1.3 crore by investing online in the stock market through a fake online platform. Sensing foul play, the victim approached the Cyber Police Station. Due to swift action by the Cyber Police Station team, an amount of Rs 22,50,000 was credited back to the victim’s account last night. Further investigation is underway regarding the incident.

