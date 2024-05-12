Assam: Debabrata Saikia pooh-poohs targets set for increasing liquor sales

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, expressed his surprise at, as he said, the state Excise Department’s order to increase the sale of liquor so as to generate more revenue. Saikia said that the department has set sales targets for the wine shops to meet.

The Leader of Opposition has urged the department to cancel its directive to the liquor shops for increasing their sales. He said that the state government increased the number of wine shops in the state with a view to increasing revenue collection to strengthen the state’s economy. “It has come to light that the department is putting pressure on wine shops to increase their sales. It is quite unfortunate, and it may have a cascading effect on public health,” he said.

Sakia said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was vocal on the floor of the state assembly for the enforcement of the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) and the Act against Cow Slaughter by riding on the Directive Principles of State Policy. He, however, opted to look the other way when Article 47 of the Constitution mentions prohibitions on the use of liquor, keeping an eye on public health. In such a situation, setting targets for liquor shops for more revenue collection is unfortunate.”

Saikia also said that “the state government’s Prohibition Council, which has a cabinet minister in charge, a chairman, a vice chairman, and other officials, does precious little.”

Saikia further said that crime against women has been on the rise in Assam. “According to studies, the increasing use of liquor has a direct link with the increase in the number of crimes against women. Taking this into account, it augurs well for the state government to lessen the use of liquor in the state.”

