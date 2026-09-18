Assam Declares Paid Holiday for Tea Plantation and Factory Workers on Karam Puja 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has declared September 22, 2026, as a paid holiday for employees of tea plantations and tea factories across the state on the occasion of Karam Puja.

The Labour Welfare Department issued the notification on September 17, 2026, under the Labour (RC) Branch, following an order by the Governor of Assam. The holiday will apply to all employees working in tea plantations and tea factories in the state.

Also Read: Karam Puja: The Sacred Rhythm of Assam’s Tea Tribes