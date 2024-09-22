Assam: Deepankar’s family members and CA arrested in massive financial fraud

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panbazar Police Station has arrested three individuals connected to Deepankar Barman, the elusive owner of DB Stock Broking firm implicated in a massive financial fraud. Those arrested include Barman’s father, Sabin Barman, mother Deepali Talukdar, and CA Mukesh Agarwal.

According to sources, the arrests were made during interrogation that followed the revelations of suspicious transactions in Deepankar Barman’s bank account. Meanwhile, the investigating officer has been replaced by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Mahato, upgrading the case’s priority.

The DB Stock Broking scam, estimated at Rs 7,000 crore, has left numerous investors defrauded. While Barman remains at large, his partner Monalisa Das was arrested earlier, and now she is in Guwahati Central Jail.

