Assam: D.El.Ed. 1st semester classes to begin from September 1

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam has announced that classes for the first semester of the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course for the 2025-27 session will commence from September 1, across the state, except at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Dima Hasao. According to the official notification issued by the Director of SCERT, the date for commencement of classes at DIET, Dima Hasao will be notified separately once the admission process there is completed. The notification further stated that any student remaining absent for five consecutive working days from the very first day of class will have his or her admission cancelled, and the vacant seat will be allotted to candidates from the waiting list.

Also read: Examining fake B.Ed. and D.El.Ed. mark sheets begins