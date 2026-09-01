Assam: Departments asked to halt census functionary transfers till March 2027

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam General Administration Department (GAD) has urged all administrative departments to stop the transfer of officials engaged in Census 2027-related duties until March 31, 2027, citing disruption to census preparations and loss of trained manpower.

In a communication to the senior-most secretaries of all administrative departments, the GAD referred to a letter from the Director of Census Operations, Assam, dated August 14, 2026, and a D.O. letter issued by the Union Home Secretary on March 11, 2026. The Union Home Secretary had directed that officials appointed as Census functionaries for Census 2027 should not be transferred up to March 31, 2027.

However, the Assam GAD noted that frequent transfers of Census functionaries, including Enumerators and Supervisors, are still taking place. According to the department, such transfers are resulting in the loss of trained manpower and disrupting census-related activities.

The GAD has therefore requested all departments to issue necessary instructions to ensure that Census functionaries are not transferred, including through mutual transfer, until March 31, 2027, except under exceptional circumstances.

It has also requested that officials who have already been transferred but are currently engaged in Census duties be allowed to continue with their assigned responsibilities until March 31, 2027.

Also Read: Centre defers Census 2027 operations in Manipur amid prevailing situation