Assam: Development issues discussed in RERA seminar, organized by AREIDA

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A seminar on the Real Estate Regulatory & Development Act (RERA) was held at a hotel in Guwahati, organized by AREIDA on Saturday.

The event was attended by around 200 delegates. The chairman of RERA Assam, Paban Kr Borthakur IAS (retd), was the chief guest in the event. Representatives of all stakeholder departments, along with Members RERA Binod Kr Chetry and secretary RERA Mukta Nath Saikia, were present in the seminar and participated in the discussions. Amongst the departments present were the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Department of Environment and Forest, the Pollution Control Board of Assam, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Assam Engineering College, and the Airports Authority of India. AREIDA President, P.K. Sharma, highlighted the issues faced by promoters, particularly the large number of applications for RERA registration pending well beyond the statutory time limit of 30 days, and prayed that these be disposed of urgently.

The event was aimed at addressing key issues in real estate development in Assam, which contributes 12% to the state’s GDP. RERA Chairman Paban Kr Borthakur assured prompt action on pending registration applications and emphasized the need for streamlined approvals. Key representatives from various government departments participated, reinforcing the commitment to enhance the real estate sector in Assam.

Secretary DOHUA Pabitra Ram Khound IAS, RERA member Binod Kr Chetry, RERA secretary Mukta Nath Saikia, Er Deepak Bezbaruah, director T&CP, Dr. Jayanta Pathak, and HOD, Civil Engineering, Assam Engineering College addressed the delegates.

