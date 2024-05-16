Assam: Digital platform for reporting damages during disasters 'Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS)' Launched

Guwahati: Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota launched the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), a digital platform developed in collaboration with UNICEF for online reporting of damage incurred during various disasters, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kota hailed the efforts of the Assam StateDisaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in disaster mitigation and response, especially during floods. He highlighted that, as Assam is prone to multiple disasters, it is a great beginning to have all the information on one online platform.

Dr. Kota further said that this platform efficiently captures critical impact indicators of damage during disasters, which helps to deliver relief and rehabilitation grants expeditiously to the affected beneficiaries. “It also tracks damage to crops, loss of livestock, etc., expediting post-disaster restoration efforts,” he added.

Earlier, ASDMA CEO GD Tripathi said that it is an upgrade of FRIMS with myriad modern technology features for multi-disaster reporting.

UNICEF India’s Deputy Representative for Programmes, Arjan De Wagt, stated, “What has impressed me the most about this system is the efficiency of data verification and compilation, which helps save the precious time of field workers on the ground.”

Addressing the event, Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of Field Office for Assam and NE states, UNICEF India, said, “Assam has a complex disaster and climate risk landscape. DRIMS is a groundbreaking digital solution that is built on the Flood Reporting Information System and sets a higher standard for disaster management in India.”

