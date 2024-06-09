Assam: Dimoria community unites against proposed Taj Cement factory

A Correspondent

DIMORIA: The tranquil villages surrounding Chamata Pathar in the Sonapur revenue circle are in the throes of an environmental battle as residents come together to oppose the proposed Taj Cement Manufacturing Private Ltd. (TCMPL) plant. The planned split cement grinding unit, with a 1.0 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum) capacity, has ignited widespread concern among locals and environmental advocates alike.

Chamata Pathar is already the site of Star Cement, a factory residents accuse of being a major polluter. Additionally, Daivik Cement, currently under construction, is set to begin operations soon. The arrival of a third cement plant has alarmed the community, which fears that increased industrial activity will exacerbate existing pollution and water scarcity issues.

In response, the Greater Dimoria Citizens’ Protection Committee has rallied support from several local organisations, including the All Tiwa Students’ Association, Kamrup Metropolitan Committee; Tribal Youth League, Dimoria; Boro Kachari Youth Students’ Association, Dimoria; Inter-Dimoria Women’s Association; Greater Kamrup Metropolitan Land Protection Committee; and Tea Tribe Land Protection Committee. Together, they submitted a memorandum on June 6 to the District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District via the Revenue Circle Officer of Sonapur Revenue Circle, firmly requesting that permission for the new factory be denied.

An old report from the Composite Water Supply Scheme for Sustainability and Quality for Dimoria paints a grim picture of the area’s groundwater resources. The region, known for its poor groundwater potential, has seen many deep tube wells (DTWs) show declining yields, with several already dry. This has led to the failure of numerous public water supply schemes (PWSS). Residents believe that the heavy water extraction by the existing cement factories, which consume hundreds of kiloliters daily, is significantly worsening the water crisis. They worry that another high-capacity plant could spell disaster for their water supply.

The ecological stakes are also high. Dimoria is home to the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary and lies close to the Pabitora Wildlife Sanctuary, which boasts the highest density of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in the country. Locals fear the new plant could threaten these critical habitats, undermining conservation efforts and disrupting the delicate balance of local ecosystems.

“The current cement factories have already taken a toll on our environment and health. The proposed Taj Cement plant will only make matters worse, putting our lives and the nearby wildlife sanctuaries at risk,” stated a spokesperson for the Greater Dimoria Citizens’ Protection Committee.

With nine cement factories already in operation, the Dimoria region has become a hub for polluting industries. The addition of another plant, residents argue, will further degrade air and water quality, posing serious threats to agriculture, livestock, and human health.

As the public hearing approaches, the people of Dimoria and neighbouring areas remain united in their resolve to protect their environment. They call on the Pollution Control Board, Assam, and other authorities to listen to their pleas and reject the proposed TCMPL cement factory to balance industrial development with environmental sustainability and public health.

