Assam: Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Pre-Entry Test in September

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Assam has released a notice for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Pre Entry Test (PET) 2024. The online application process has started from July 22 and will close on August 11. The entrance exam is scheduled for September 8 and the results will be declared on September 23.

To be eligible for the D.El.Ed programme, candidates must have passed Higher Secondary from a recognized Board or Council with at least 50% marks in aggregate, excluding marks scored in the optional or 4th subject. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, https://scertpet.co.in.

