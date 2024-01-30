Assam: Directorate of Higher Education initiates promotion for professors

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As per the decisions taken by the Assam Cabinet on January 22, the Directorate of Higher Education has started the process of promotion for the professors of the colleges across the state. Promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) were on hold for quite a long time and the same is being processed now.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Higher Education has passed a notification regarding the development along with the list of 1705 assistant professors who are being promoted. Out of that 757 are being promoted from Stage I to Stage II, 469 from Stage II to Stage III and 479 from Stage III to Stage IV.

The notification mentioned that only those candidates who fulfilled the necessary criteria before November 8, 2023 were being considered adding that the promotion would be given effect only after the IPR and MPR were submitted by the candidates. They have also announced that these promotions will come into effect from 1 April 2024.