Assam: Dispur Police of Guwahati Crackdown on Fake NGO

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur police of Guwahati have detained a person named Nizam Ahmed in connection with operating a fake NGO named NCCHWO. The NGO, based in Tezpur's Mission Chariali, allegedly carried out fraudulent activities in the name of providing assistance to prominent agencies like police, CBI, NIA, and NITI Aayog. During the investigation, a car bearing the NGO's nameplate was seized, and that led to the identification of two additional suspects' named Dilip Dhela of Biswanath and Lohit Sarkar of Bongaigaon. They were reportedly involved in running the said NGO with the apprehended accused.

