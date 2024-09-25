Assam: Dispur Press Club Announces 2024 Awards in Various Categories

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Press Club announced the recipients of its 2024 awards in various categories on Tuesday. The names were released by the president of the press club, Dr. Naren Hazarika, working president Arzed Hussain Choudhury, and general secretary Kunja Mohan Rai.

The awards will be presented at a grand ceremony on September 29, 2024, at the PWD Convention and Training Centre, Guwahati. The press club will organise the award-giving function in collaboration with NK Infra and many other organisations.

This year’s awardees include renowned actress Prastuti Porasor, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award (cultural), and Ramlal Sinha, Executive Editor of The Sentinel, who will be honoured with the Editor’s Award. In the journalism category, six journalists will get awards. They are Bidyut Kalita (Asomiya Pratidin), Lakhya Gohain (Dainik Asom), Palash Khaund (Amar Asom), Kamal Krishna Deka (Pratidin Time), Surajit Saikia (NK TV), and Sahir Bhuyan (Dainik Sonar Asom).

The Photo Journalist award will be given to Anupam Nath of Guwahati, while Mayuri Choudhury from NB News will get the News Anchor Award, Albert Bendo from News Live will get the Video Journalist Award, Champri Baishya will get the Journalist Welfare Award, Shrinkhal Chaliha of Lachit Sena will get the Bravery Award, and Dr. Amarendra Narayan Dev will get the Life Saviour Award. Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria will get the Karmayogi Award.

The arts and entertainment category will also be represented, with Montumoni Saikia receiving the Male Singer Award and Prarthana Barthakur receiving the Female Singer Award. While Minati Barthakur will be honoured with the Social Worker Award, Liyakat Ali will receive the Artist Award.

Mouchumi Ghorachowa will get the Literary Award.

Other awardees include Aravinda Das (Youth Icon Award), Johnny Timung (Social Service Award), Rinku Mani Baruah Sarma (Advanced Woman Award), Badan Sing Tisso (Silent Work Award), Dr. Bhaskar Kumar Kakati (Public Service Award), Ranjiv Sarma (Young Politician Award), Nipul Kalita (Entrepreneur Award), Nepeds Group of Institutions (Special Para Medical Training Service Award), and Kalyan Kumar Pathak (People-Friendly Policing Award).

Also Read: Dispur Press Club awards in 29 categories for 2022 presented (sentinelassam.com)