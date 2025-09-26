Assam: Dispur to extend financial aid to Durga Puja committees

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has decided to extend financial aid to Durga Puja committees across the state this year as well, to ensure smooth celebration of the upcoming Sharadiya Durga Puja.

The district administrations will distribute the aid on September 26 and 27 in the presence of Guardian Ministers, local MLAs, and other dignitaries. Each Puja committee will receive Rs 10,000, with a total of Rs 781.70 lakh being disbursed among 7,817 Puja committees in the state.

On Wednesday, Cultural Affairs, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Bora, along with chief secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, additional chief secretary Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarty, secretary of Cultural Affairs Department Pallabi Phukan, director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Chandra Das issued necessary instructions to the Deputy Commissioners during a video conference.

Due to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the aid will be distributed on September 27 in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts and while in all other districts, the distribution will take place on September 26.

It is noteworthy that among the districts, while Cachar has the highest number of 1,081 Puja committees, South Salmara Mankachar has the lowest number of 34 committees.

