Assam: Double Line Between Nalbari and Baihata Stations Commissioned

GUWAHATI: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has completed the statutory inspection of the newly laid double line section between Nalbari and Baihata stations on October 29, 2024. It included inspection of the station yards of Nalbari, Ghograpar, Rangiya Jn., Kendukona, and Baihata stations.

Telecommunication, signalling, civil engineering works, and other safety gear were thoroughly inspected by the CRS/N. F. Circle Sumeet Singhal and his team. Consequent upon the inspection, CRS has approved for operations of trains through the newly laid railway lines. With the commissioning of this new section, the entire route, i.e., from New Bongaigaon to Agthori via Rangiya, has been made operational as a double-line section. This newly laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through this route. More trains can be operated with enhanced speed, thus enabling better connectivity with a minimal time frame.

Work on the Nalbari and Baihata sections has been done as part of the New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya 142.97-km-long doubling project. The stretch between Nalbari and Baihata is 31.828 km (up line: 31.176 km and DN line: 0.652 km). The section includes 23 major bridges, 6 minor bridges, and 14 level crossing gates. There are three intermediate stations in this section, viz., Ghograpar, Rangiya, and Kendukona. This second line was commissioned along with electrification. The Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected the railway bridge, track fittings, P-way assets, electronic interlocking, relay rooms, and level crossings in the section and also checked the readiness of staff for train operation. CRS also interacted with station staff and enquired about their safety related alertness.

Earlier, on September 3, 2024, 6.22 km section between Sorbhog and Barpeta Road; on June 3, 2024, 21.40 km section between Barpeta Road and Pathsala; on 20th March 2024, 10.15 km section between Baihata and Changsari; on 26th December 2023, 7.48 km section between Changsari and Agthori; on 13th June 2023, 18.99 km section between Bijni and Sorbhog; on 24th May 2023, 26.91 km section between Pathsala and Nalbari; and on 30th August 2022, 17.53 km section between New Bongaigaon and Bijni was commissioned. On completion of this entire section of New Bongaigaon-Agthori via Rangiya, the northeast connectivity will get a significant boost towards transportation of both men and materials with the rest of the nation. This newly laid second line will be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through the New Bongaigaon-Agthori via the Rangiya route due to the avoidance of train crossing time and will be helpful in boosting economic activities, a press release said.

