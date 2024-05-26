Assam down town University collaborates with 19 polytechnics

Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) took a monumental step today in advancing technical education in Northeast India by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with 19 prestigious polytechnic institutes across Assam. This significant event marks a collective commitment to fostering educational excellence and innovation. Among the key participants were esteemed institutions such as Assam Engineering Institute, HRH The Prince of Wales Institute of Engineering & Technology, Dibrugarh Polytechnic, Nagaon Polytechnic, Baksa Polytechnic, Morigaon Polytechnic, Diphu Polytechnic, Silchar Polytechnic, Barpeta Polytechnic, and more. The MoU establishes a comprehensive framework for academic cooperation, resource sharing, and joint initiatives, including faculty exchanges, student internships, and collaborative research projects.

