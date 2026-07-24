Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu accuses Congress of Politicising Paper Leak Issue

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of politicising the NEET paper leak issue for political gain, asserting that the BJP-led government is committed to ensuring justice for affected students.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Dr. Pegu described the NEET paper leak as a serious and disturbing incident and said the Centre had acted swiftly by arresting the accused and initiating legal proceedings. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced fast-track courts to expedite the trial and ensure strict punishment for those found guilty.

The minister said the BJP and its NDA allies are prepared for a detailed discussion on the issue in Parliament and accused the Congress of avoiding constructive debate while disrupting the ongoing Monsoon Session. He stressed that examination paper leaks are a long-standing national challenge requiring institutional reforms and collective action rather than political confrontation. Dr. Pegu also questioned Rahul Gandhi’s silence on alleged paper leak incidents in several Congress- and INDIA alliance-ruled states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi’s recent protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence, Dr. Pegu termed it inappropriate and alleged that the Congress was using students’ concerns for partisan purposes. He further highlighted increased education spending and expansion of higher educational institutions under the Modi government.

Senior BJP Assam leaders were also present at the press conference.

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