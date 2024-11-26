Assam: Educational Institutions Asked to Observe Constitution Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education has directed all educational institutions in the state to observe Constitution Day on November 26. This includes both government and private institutions, which have been asked to display the Preamble and Fundamental Duties of the Constitution of India prominently.

The institutions have been instructed to take up necessary measures to display the Preamble and Fundamental Duties in all classrooms, as well as in other prominent places. The display materials should be printed in a size of 30 inches x 20 inches.

In addition to the display of the Preamble and Fundamental Duties, the institutions have been asked to organize various activities to mark the occasion. These include:

All educational institutions must print the Fundamental Duties and Preamble to the Constitution of India in a size of 30 inches by 20 inches (height by width) and display them in conspicuous locations. This includes the Preamble and the Fundamental Duties as stated in the Indian Constitution. During assembly time in the morning, the Fundamental Duties and Preamble of the Indian Constitution are recited in every school. The importance of the Preamble to the Indian Constitution and Fundamental Duties will be covered in seminars, debates, and other events held in colleges and universities. English, Assamese, and all other official languages of the State are to be used for discussing the Preamble of the Constitution and the Fundamental Duties as stated in the Indian Constitution. On Constitution Day and other pertinent events, a few morning assemblies will feature speeches and essay writing on this topic. In order to inspire the younger generations to spread knowledge and values, resource persons will be invited to schools to discuss the significance of the Preamble and the rights and responsibilities outlined in the Indian Constitution. They will also impart a sense of patriotism, ownership, and unwavering loyalty to the motherland, as well as respect for the country’s freedom fighters and the authors of the Constitution.

Also Read: Constitution Day observed across Assam