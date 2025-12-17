Assam: Educational outreach programme organized at Saraighat College

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gyaan Uttaran NGO, in collaboration with the Help to Help Group, organized an educational outreach programme on December 14, 2025, at Saraighat College in Changsari. Underprivileged students from nearby schools participated in quiz and art competitions aimed at promoting learning and creativity.

An open meeting followed the competitions, during which selected students received financial assistance to support their higher education. Books were distributed to all participants, and prizes were awarded to the winners. Lunch was provided to all students, parents and volunteers involved in the programme.

Distinguished guests addressed the gathering, inspiring the students and assuring them of continued support. Gyaan Uttaran NGO also announced that supplementary books would be provided to Class X students in the near future to help them prepare for their upcoming examinations.

