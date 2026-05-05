Assam Election Results 2026: NDA Sweeps All Kamrup Metro Seats, Himanta Biswa Sarma Wins Jalukbari by Landslide

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered a clean sweep across all five Assembly constituencies in Kamrup Metropolitan district, delivering a strong electoral performance in the Assam Assembly elections 2026.

BJP candidate and Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma secured a massive landslide victory from the Jalukbari Assembly Constituency.

In the Guwahati Central Assembly Constituency, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta emerged victorious. In Dispur, BJP candidate Pradyut Bordoloi won, while Diplu Ranjan Sarmah secured victory in New Guwahati. Dr Tapan Das of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won in the Dimoria Assembly Constituency.

In Jalukbari, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma secured a landslide victory with 1,27,151 votes, defeating Bidisha Neog of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 89,434 votes. Bidisha Neog secured 37,717 votes, while independent candidate Dipika Das received 2,546 votes. Meanwhile, NOTA (None of the Above) recorded 3,440 votes in the constituency.

In Guwahati Central, Vijay Kumar Gupta of the BJP won by a margin of 61,921 votes. Gupta secured 1,01,297 votes, defeating Kunki Chowdhury of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), who polled 39,376 votes. Among other candidates, Anurupa Dekaraja of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received 1,939 votes, while Avijit Mazumdar of the All India Trinamool Congress secured 1,061 votes. Independent candidates Achyut Kalita and Prabin Jyoti Kalita secured 535 and 509 votes respectively, while Bipul Debnath of the All India Forward Bloc received 479 votes. A total of 1,892 voters opted for NOTA in the constituency.

In Dispur, Pradyut Bordoloi of the BJP secured victory with 1,03,337 votes, defeating Mira Borthakur Goswami of the INC by a margin of 49,667 votes. Mira Borthakur Goswami secured 53,670 votes. Independent candidate Jayanta Kumar Das received 22,802 votes, while Ballav Patra of the AAP secured 1,323 votes. Another independent candidate, Ayush Kumar Singh, received 817 votes. The constituency recorded 2,941 NOTA votes.

In New Guwahati, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah secured a landslide victory, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 47,668 votes. Sarmah polled 89,636 votes, while INC candidate Santanu Bora secured 41,968 votes. Other candidates included Aditya Gogoi of the AAP, who secured 1,791 votes, independent candidate Kushal Kumar Sarmah with 1,680 votes, and Chinmoyee Bhuyan Bardoloi of the Gana Suraksha Party, who received 1,115 votes. A total of 3,574 voters opted for NOTA in the constituency.

In Dimoria, Dr Tapan Das of the AGP secured a landslide victory with 1,16,058 votes. He defeated INC candidate Kishor Kumar Baruah, who secured 50,673 votes, by a margin of 65,385 votes. Among other candidates, independent candidate Kaberi Das Teran secured 5,853 votes, while Nitul Das and Bhaskar Jyoti Pathak secured 1,865 and 1,593 votes respectively. A total of 3,306 voters opted for NOTA in the constituency.

Also Read: BJP’s Big Win in Assam: NDA Secures Landslide Victory as Opposition Heavyweights Suffer Major Defeats