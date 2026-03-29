Assam elections: Second randomization of EVMs and VVPATs today in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The District Election Officer (DEO) of Kamrup Metropolitan announced the schedule for the second randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

The exercise is set to be conducted on March 29 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Betkuchi, covering five constituencies-Dispur, Dimoria (SC), New Guwahati, Central Guwahati and Jalukbari. The process was to be carried out using the EVM Management System developed by the Election Commission of India.

Officials stated that the randomisation would take place in the presence of contesting candidates or their authorised representatives to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process. Prior intimation had been issued to all candidates regarding their participation.

The district administration said the exercise formed a crucial part of election preparedness and reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a free and fair poll across all constituencies under the Kamrup Metropolitan election district.

Also Read: ECI begins EVM-VVPAT randomisation for Assembly polls