Assam: Eligibility criteria of college faculty modified under CAS

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Higher Education Department, Government of Assam, has issued an addendum modifying the eligibility criteria under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for faculty promotions in colleges across the state.

According to the updated provision, Assistant Professors will be eligible for promotion under the conditions of those who have completed four years of service and possess a Ph.D. degree, counted from the date of notification of awarding of the Ph.D., provided the Ph.D. was not used as an eligibility qualification at the time of entry into service as Assistant Professor; those who have completed five years of service with an M.Phil. or Postgraduate Degree in Professional Courses such as LL.M., M.Tech., M.V.Sc., or M.D. and those without a Ph.D., M.Phil., or professional postgraduate degree will be eligible after six years of service.

The key modification clarifies that the four-year service requirement in case of Ph.D. holders will be calculated from the date of notification of awarding of the Ph.D. degree, ensuring greater clarity in the interpretation of eligibility timelines.

Also read: BTC launches ‘Dahal’ scheme to aid student career guidance and welfare