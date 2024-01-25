Assam Engineering College to celebrate 69th Foundation Day today

GUWAHATI: Assam Engineering College (AEC), the first technical institution in the north-eastern region of the country, is going to celebrate its 69th Foundation Day on January 25, 2024, with a daylong programme. The event is being organized by the Assam Engineering College authority in association with the Assam Engineering College Alumni Association and the AEC Students' Union.

The day will begin with the hoisting of the college flag at 9 a.m., to be followed by a colourful march-past by the students from various hostels. There will also be a cultural procession by various troupes formed by the students. The annual merit awards will be presented to selected students for their achievements in the field of academics. Department newsletters celebrating the achievements of students and faculty members from each department will also be published on the occasion.

A friendly cricket match between the principal eleven and the alumni eleven is also being organized, where many alumni who are past Ranji Trophy players will participate.

The principal of Assam Engineering College has extended the invitation to all the alumni, ex-faculty, and ex-staff members of the college and has requested their presence to make the 69th Foundation Day of AEC a memorable event, a press release said.