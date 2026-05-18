Assam entrepreneur Dr Pakeezah Rahman among 100 iconic women of India

GUWAHATI: Dr Pakeezah Rahman, Director and Co-Founder of MJI Group, has been honoured with the ‘100 Iconic Women of India Awards 2026’, bringing national recognition to Assam and the Northeast.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on Saturday. Actress Ritu Shivpuri presented the award in the presence of prominent personalities from across the country.

Dr Rahman was the only woman from Assam to be selected among 100 women recognised from different parts of India for their achievements in entrepreneurship, leadership and women empowerment. As Director and Co-Founder of MJI Group, she has played a key role in promoting Assam’s indigenous oud-based perfumes and fragrances in national and international markets. Her work has also focused on encouraging women-led entrepreneurship and advancing sustainable business practices.

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