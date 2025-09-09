Assam: Ex-MLAs Satyabrata, Binanda and Rongpi Join Congress

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a major political development ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, three prominent leaders from Assam—former AGP MLA Satyabrata Kalita and former BJP MLAs Binanda Saikia and Monsing Rongpi—joined the Indian National Congress in New Delhi in the presence of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi today.

Speaking on the occasion, Gogoi said that the Assam BJP government no longer works for the common people, farmers, workers, small traders, or daily wage earners, but works only for the benefit of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family. “In Assam today, the government has turned into ‘Himanta Biswa Sarma & Private Company.’ BJP ministers and leaders are forced to act as per its diktat instead of serving the people,” he added.

Gogoi highlighted that Satyabrata Kalita, general secretary of AGP and former MLA from Kamalpur, has left AGP to join the Congress. Similarly, Binanda Saikia, three-time former MLA from Sipajhar and ex-Congress leader, has returned to the party fold after quitting the BJP. Monsing Rongpi, former MLA from Baithalangso and former Parliamentary Secretary, also rejoined Congress, expressing dissatisfaction with BJP’s policies and ideology.

“This is just the beginning,” Gogoi asserted, adding that before the 2026 elections, many more BJP leaders and workers are likely to shift loyalty to Congress. The event was attended by AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Assam MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur, among others.

