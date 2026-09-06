Assam expands cancer care network, focuses on affordable treatment across state: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam is strengthening its cancer treatment infrastructure through a three-tier cancer care network aimed at bringing advanced and affordable healthcare closer to patients across the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Sarma, in a post on X, highlighted the ongoing expansion of the state’s cancer care grid, saying the initiative was helping patients access quality treatment at affordable prices while also ensuring a more compassionate approach towards patients and their attendants.

He cited the Kokrajhar Cancer Care Centre as an example of the approach being adopted under the state’s expanding cancer care network. The three-tier model is designed to create a network of cancer treatment facilities at different levels, allowing patients to receive care closer to their homes while reducing the need to travel long distances for treatment.

Cancer has emerged as a major public health concern in Assam and the wider Northeast, with the region witnessing a significant burden of cancer cases. For years, patients from Assam and neighbouring northeastern states have often had to travel to major cities outside the region for specialised diagnosis and treatment.

The state government has therefore been focusing on developing a distributed cancer care system that combines facilities for screening and early detection with centres capable of providing specialised treatment. The initiative has also been pursued in partnership with Tata Trusts, with cancer care centres being developed at multiple locations across Assam.

The broader objective is to create an integrated system covering prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care, while making cancer services more accessible to people in both urban and rural areas.

The Kokrajhar facility is particularly significant for patients in western Assam and adjoining areas, as it is expected to reduce the distance patients need to travel for cancer-related services. Sarma's remarks underline the government's emphasis on affordability and patient-centric care alongside expansion of medical infrastructure. The state is also seeking to strengthen early detection and awareness, as timely diagnosis remains crucial in improving cancer treatment outcomes. (IANS)

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