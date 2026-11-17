STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam is exploring partnerships with the European Union (EU) in research, deeptech, education and industrial investment, with a focus on biotechnology, nanotechnology, advanced materials, climate research, healthcare and clean energy.

The opportunities were discussed at an EU-Assam round table on "Partnership in Education, Science, Deeptech & Sustainability, Innovation & Industry", attended by Chief Secretary of Assam and EU Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet, along with representatives of stakeholder departments, industries and nearly 45 startups.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the potential of collaboration under Horizon Europe (2021-2027), which has a budget of approximately €100 billion. He said India's association with the programme was expected from January 2027, enabling Indian universities, research institutions and startups to collaborate with European counterparts and compete for funding on equal terms.

He urged Assam to identify European partners and strengthen institutional links to access opportunities in biotechnology, nanotechnology, advanced materials, climate and water research, healthcare and clean energy.

The discussions also covered industrial investment, industrial parks, trade under the proposed EU-India Free Trade Agreement, higher education, Erasmus+, startup development, green mobility, electric vehicles, inland water transport, logistics and water governance.

During an interaction with startup founders, Paquet highlighted the European Innovation Council's role in supporting startups and scale-ups. Thomas Roger McClenaghan, Minister Counsellor at the EU Delegation to India, outlined opportunities through startup partnerships, AI-focused Innovation Hubs and a proposed €10-million Global Gateway support facility, which will have a dedicated window for Assam and the Northeast.