Assam extends Rs 5-crore aid to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam has extended a helping hand to Himachal Pradesh in the wake of devastating floods. Assam Minister for Power Prasanta Phukan on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Himachal Sadan in the national capital.

Minister Phukan, representing Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the people of Assam, said that Assam stood in solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh during their hour of distress. The meeting between the two leaders lasted 25 minutes.

Expressing gratitude, CM Sukhu said, “The goodwill gesture by the Chief Minister of Assam and its people toward the flood-hit people of the hill state is much appreciated and will help in relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

In addition to the monetary aid, a truckload of essential relief materials, including utensils and mattresses, was flagged off from Assam House on Tuesday. The event was attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and several MPs.

