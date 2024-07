Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team of STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out an operation at the Galaxy Guest House, Jogipara, under Azara Police Station and apprehended three persons along with a boat made of fake gold weighing 1.832 kg and other articles.

ALSO READ: Smuggler nabbed with 4 gold biscuits in Tripura; GRP detains 4 Bangladeshi nationals (sentinelassam.com)