Assam: Fakiragram station being redeveloped at a cost of Rs. 34.60 crore

Guwahati: In a bid to further enhance rail facilities in Northeast and Assam, Rs. 10,369 crore have been allocated in the interim budget 2024-25 for railway infrastructure projects. Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 60 stations in Northeast are being redeveloped with world-class amenities and facilities.

Among the selected railway stations, Fakiragram railway station in Assam will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs. 34.60 crores. The revamping of this station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the nearby areas.

Fakiragram railway station is an important station in the Kokrajhar district of Assam. This station is situated in the New Jalpaiguri–New Bongaigaon section under Alipurduar Division of NFR. The existing station building will be extended with an improved facade with facilities like retiring rooms and waiting room with the latest amenities for the convenience of the passengers. Divyangjan friendly ramps and toilet facilities with other modern amenities like lifts and a 5-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge will also be provided. New toilet block will be built separately for male and female passengers. Improved parking facilities with beautification of the circulating area is also planned. All the platforms will be provided with shelter and resurfaced with marble stone, tiles, etc. for ease of movement for passengers. Entry exit path will be developed, which will offer improved accessibility for passengers.

Tenders have been awarded for all the above works. Foundation work for the new station building has already been started. Work for other passenger amenities like the installation of the coach guidance board, Train Information Display System, Extension of Platforms, Provision of Easy Access Water Booths for Divyangjan, etc. are also in progress. The upgrade of this station will lead to the creation of new avenues, which will lead to new employment, business opportunity, and ease of travel, and giving immense impetus to tourism for passengers of the city and nearby areas, as stated in a press release.

Also Read: Assam Rail passengers’ body demands review of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (sentinelassam.com)