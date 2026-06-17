Assam: Fast-track court records statements of key witnesses in Zubeen death case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A fast-track court conducting day-to-day hearings in the case related to the death of legendary Assamese musician Zubeen Garg recorded the statements of three key witnesses on Tuesday, marking the seventh day of the trial. The court examined Diganta Das, Gauranga Dutta and Mausam Barua during the proceedings. Barua is the complainant who had earlier filed an FIR at Makum Police Station in Tinsukia district. The recording of witness statements formed part of the ongoing trial being conducted on a daily basis by the fast-track court.

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