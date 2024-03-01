Assam: February salaries of education institution employees held up

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The State Finance Department directed the treasury offices in the state not to release the February salaries of employees of the following education institutions for not uploading their complete and correct data to the AISHE (All India Survey of Higher Education) Portal.

The institutions are all government and provincialed colleges, model colleges, PDDUM colleges, all state universities, all engineering colleges, and polytechnic institutions in higher education; all B.Ed. colleges and all DIETs (District Institute of Education and Training) under the School Education Department; and all medical colleges, all paramedical colleges, or institutes under the Medical Education and Research Department.

The Department has asked the Treasury not to release the February salaries of the officials and employees of these institutions without receiving a certificate from the Higher Education Department regarding the uploading of complete and correct data by the institutions in the AISHE Portal.

