Assam: ‘Fehujali, A New Dawn’ wins official selection award

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: 'Fehujali, A New Dawn', the documentary produced by DGP, Assam, and scripted and directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, has won the 'Official Selection' award at the 13th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival 2024, organised by the Government of Karnataka. The documentary has also won the Best Script award at the festival.

The documentary previously won the Best Documentary Award at the Jaipur International Film Festival and the Delhi Short Film Festival. Fehujali, A New Dawn, was also recently screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival, organised by the NFDC, Government of India.

