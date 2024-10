Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has provided financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 each to Durga Puja committees in the district that are more than three years old. In a formal ceremony, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania handed over the assistance to three puja committees in the presence of District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan.

