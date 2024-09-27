Assam: FINER makes strong case before 16th Finance Commission

GUWAHATI: A FINER delegation led by its former chairman R.S. Joshi, and the treasurer Sandeep Khaitan made a strong case on Thursday before the chairman and members of the 16th Finance Commission for support for Assam and NER apart from the regular “vertical, horizontal, and grants in aid,” considering the perennial circumstances the region has been suffering from for the last eight decades, mainly owing to the consequences of the partition of the country, which disrupted every segment of the economy of the region.

As a result, “economic imbalance” continues to hurt the people and demography, giving birth to rising unemployment, influx, social unrest, and poverty. Joshi pointed out that recent developments in Bangladesh are bound to aggravate further the situation in the north-eastern region, like hindering the movement of raw materials and finished goods through Bangladesh and affecting the viability of most of the industry in the region.

Joshi highlighted the harsh weather conditions in the region owing to climate change and the desired environment restoration package to holistically address the issue. The additional suggestions included special fiscal stimulus for attracting FDI in the region, industrial infrastructure, and harnessing the potentially local human talent. Chairman Arvind Pangadhia and members of the commission took note of the FINER’s suggestions, stated a press release.

