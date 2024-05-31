Assam: FIR lodged against PM Narendra Modi at Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, by Luit Kumar Barman, a winner of the prestigious Rajat Kamal Award in 2021, regarding the comments made by the Prime Minister on Mahatma Gandhi. Luit Kumar Barman lodged this FIR at the Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to the FIR lodged, the Prime Minister said that people came to know about the Father of the Nation only from a film made about him. Luit Kumar Barman, in his FIR, mentioned that by making such comments, the political leader has not only defamed the great person but also the citizens of India and demanded that the police take action against him as per appropriate provisions of the law.

