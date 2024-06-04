Assam: Flood on National Highway-27 sparks outrage amid toll tax hike

A Correspondent

DIMORIA: In the aftermath of incessant rains, commuters had to face a great difficulty in navigating a submerged section of National Highway 27 in Patorkuchi, Sonapur. Adding insult to injury, the announcement of a 5 percent toll tax hike by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has further fueled local frustrations.

The stretch from Jorabat to Khetri on NH-27 has long been plagued by neglect, exacerbated by recent heavy downpours. Rampant deforestation in the neighbouring Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary has worsened matters, causing severe soil erosion and clogging drains with debris.

Two-wheelers bore the brunt of the flooded roads the most, with many vehicles grinding to a halt and contributing to traffic snarls. Rinku Deka, a leader of the regional unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), levied serious allegations against a senior BJP leader, accusing them of illegal hill-cutting in the sanctuary. Deka emphasized the resultant drain blockages as a key factor in the highway’s inundation.

The timing of the toll tax increase, typically adjusted annually for inflation but deferred due to recent elections, has only exacerbated the situation. Local residents and leaders are united in their condemnation of the toll hike, demanding immediate action to rectify the deplorable state of NH-27.

